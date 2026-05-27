Strategic Defiance: Iran is trolling, but US response is muted

Since the Iran war began, Iranian officials and pro-Iran influencers have used AI-generated content like this — clever, highly shareable, fluent in pop culture references (Lego, Marvel, Forrest Gump) — to ridicule the United States or present Iran sympathetically.

The strategy has been effective in its reach. In the first 50 days of the conflict, official Iranian accounts on X earned roughly 900 million views and 22 million likes — more than 30 times their previous 50-day totals for likes, according to a recent analysis. During the same period, shares of content on these accounts rose from 4.3 million to 76 million. Many other Lego-style videos have gone viral, too, garnering tens of thousands of likes and millions of views on Instagram, TikTok and X.