Strategic deadlock: The perilous hubris at Hormuz Strait

Instead, Iran built up its nuclear program.

Then in February of this year, Trump again badly misjudged his leverage, starting a war with Iran that he apparently believed would be brief and successful, “a minor excursion” that would lead Iranian leaders to “cry, uncle.”

Instead, Iran seized the Strait of Hormuz.

Now Trump appears to be miscalculating yet again, believing that his blockade and economic pressure on Iran will succeed where his bombings failed. Trump cancelled a round of nuclear talks on Saturday and seems to think that “the US holds the cards,” as the White House put it.