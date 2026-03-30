Storm clouds | GOP fears Trump’s Iran war failing

“We will not sacrifice American lives for the same failed foreign policies,” said Nancy Mace, warning about the possibility of US troops in Iran. The committee chair, Mike Rogers, complained that members aren’t getting nearly enough information about war plans. Troop movements, he said, should be “thoughtful and deliberate.” The implication was that they might not be.

“This is the first week where I have felt that there’s been really any resistance to this war from Republicans,” Jason Crow, a combat veteran and Democratic member of the committee, told me. His colleagues’ public comments, he suggested, only hint at the depth of their anxiety. In closed meetings, he said, they express many concerns “that they’re unwilling to show publicly.”

Some conservatives are still arguing that pessimism about the war stems from a blinkered and biased elite. While those in “sophisticated circles” might think the war is going poorly, National Review’s Noah Rothman wrote on Wednesday, their “dour outlook seems wholly divorced from an objective appraisal.” But at least some of the Republicans hearing directly from the Pentagon aren’t so sanguine. “On a bipartisan basis, it was pretty clear to us that there was no plan, no strategy,” said Sara Jacobs, another Democratic member of the committee. The briefers, she said, “could not articulate an end game, and we are three weeks into this war.”