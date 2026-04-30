Stategic autonomy: Asia’s economic diplomacy for unstable times

Countries must also update their approach to engaging with firms. Partnerships through which public and private actors share risks, pool capabilities, and unlock new markets are the goal. But many governments struggle to achieve it, lacking the institutional depth to negotiate on equal terms.

Asia’s experience sends a clear message. Waiting around for benign cooperation will get countries nowhere. But strategic learning, capacity building, hard-nosed negotiation, creative compromises, and pragmatic competition—all anchored in a recognition of shared interests—can support progress even under difficult circumstances.

The task for policymakers today is not to choose between autonomy and cooperation, but to build the capacity for both. The countries that succeed will be those that invest in their own institutions, learn from others without imitating them, and engage internationally with confidence. Asia’s development story shows that this is not only possible; it is the surest path to resilience in an uncertain world.

Ashok Lavasa, a former election commissioner and former finance secretary of India, is a former vice president of the Asian Development Bank. Roli Asthana is a senior adviser at ODI Global Advisory, a senior research associate at SAIIA, an associate research fellow at Chatham House, and an associate at LSE IDEAS

Project Syndicate