Statecraft challenge: Beyond cinema: Vijay’s governance trial

Debdulal Thakur
The symbolism was clear when Joseph Vijay took the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A superstar had crossed a new phase from cinema to statecraft, and with that came the aspirations of millions who had cheered his on-stage crusades against injustice. But governance is not a script, and politics is not something played out on celluloid. The true test is whether charisma can be transformed into competence, and whether welfare politics — which has long been the bedrock of Tamil Nadu’s social contract — can be reimagined for a new age.
In Tamil Nadu, the line between reel and real has always blurred. From MG Ramachandran to Jayalalithaa, cinema has been a crucible for political legitimacy. Vijay’s ascent, though, represents a rupture. He is not of that Dravidian ideological tradition, but a populist outsider who built his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on the promise of renewal. His victory was wider than merely electoral; it was cultural, a sign of tiredness with established parties and a craving for new leadership. But the question is, can cinematic spectacle translate into institutional credibility?
Initial signals from Vijay’s government indicate a continuity with Tamil Nadu’s welfare-heavy tradition. On day one, he declared 200 units of free power per family, a women’s safety force, and an anti-narcotics unit. These steps reflect the state’s traditional dependence on subsidies and social programs for legitimacy. Yet they also raise more profound questions. Are these declarations simply a form of populism, or do environmental or systemic shifts signal a move away from unaccountability and towards accountability and transparency? In Tamil Nadu, welfare politics has been about distribution — rice, power, education, and health care. The question now is whether the administration can pivot toward empowerment — creating ecosystems that provide opportunity rather than perpetuate dependency.
Fiscal realities compound this dilemma. By FY-27, Tamil Nadu’s debt is expected to cross the Rs 10 lakh crore threshold, even as it strives for a trillion-dollar economy target by 2031. Welfare programs are politically appealing but economically difficult. The new government needs to choose whether it will continue the cycle of subsidies or deploy its significant political capital to execute structural reforms that ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The fault line between populism and prudence is anything but new, but it is particularly acute in a state aspiring to global competitiveness with a world-class economy but dragging a heavy fiscal weight around its shoulders.
Cinema provided Vijay with the platform to construct his narrative, but governance as a good news story is contingent on measurable action. Skills far from the screen are needed to handle bureaucracy, negotiate coalition partners, and steer policy. His government is run by a highly fragile coalition of Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML, holding just 120 MLAs in the 234-member House. Coalition politics could limit his capacity to implement far-reaching reforms and force him into providing consensus-based governance. However, it might even temper excess, forcing him to institutionalise leadership that doesn’t depend solely on charisma. The lifeblood of his government will be less and less on star power and more and more on keeping a coalition in order and administrative discipline flowing.
The bigger question is whether Vijay can redefine welfare politics for the 21st century. The welfare model in Tamil Nadu has produced incredible social outcomes — high literacy, better healthcare, and lower poverty rates. But it has also reinforced an entitlement culture that weighs on fiscal capacity. To reimagine welfare is to abandon subsidies — and work toward systems: with free power, we’ll replace them with renewable energy investment; with safety forces, we’ll create these — while simultaneously reforming our existing systems of policing, from drug trafficking units to public health strategies for the long haul. It means using welfare as a bridge to opportunity rather than replacing it. That’s where cinema meets welfare politics.
Vijay’s movies tended to present him as a man who saved the marginalised, who fought corruption, and who delivered justice. Now those stories face the gritty reality of governance. Will the hero who won on screen deliver tangible results in the legislative assembly? Is cinematic symbolism itself the seed for institutional credibility? And the answer will inform not just Tamil Nadu’s politics, but India’s grasp of the way celebrity populism interplays with democratic institutions. Tamil Nadu is at a crossroads now. Its economy is ambitious but borrowed, its politics changed but brittle, and its culture rich but demanding.
Vijay’s government is both a promise and a danger. Tamil Nadu’s governance phoenix could rise, but this is only possible if cinema learns to speak the language of statecraft, and welfare learns to speak the language of empowerment.