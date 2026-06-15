Statecraft challenge: Beyond cinema: Vijay’s governance trial

Cinema provided Vijay with the platform to construct his narrative, but governance as a good news story is contingent on measurable action. Skills far from the screen are needed to handle bureaucracy, negotiate coalition partners, and steer policy. His government is run by a highly fragile coalition of Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML, holding just 120 MLAs in the 234-member House. Coalition politics could limit his capacity to implement far-reaching reforms and force him into providing consensus-based governance. However, it might even temper excess, forcing him to institutionalise leadership that doesn’t depend solely on charisma. The lifeblood of his government will be less and less on star power and more and more on keeping a coalition in order and administrative discipline flowing.

The bigger question is whether Vijay can redefine welfare politics for the 21st century. The welfare model in Tamil Nadu has produced incredible social outcomes — high literacy, better healthcare, and lower poverty rates. But it has also reinforced an entitlement culture that weighs on fiscal capacity. To reimagine welfare is to abandon subsidies — and work toward systems: with free power, we’ll replace them with renewable energy investment; with safety forces, we’ll create these — while simultaneously reforming our existing systems of policing, from drug trafficking units to public health strategies for the long haul. It means using welfare as a bridge to opportunity rather than replacing it. That’s where cinema meets welfare politics.