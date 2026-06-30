State control: Can America avoid a Jack Ma moment?

On June 9, Anthropic released Fable 5, an adapted version of its powerful Mythos model, which has an incredible capacity to find vulnerabilities in software. Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, even said that companies using Mythos called it a “superweapon.” Three days later, the US government issued an export control directive blocking use of Fable 5 by foreigners and noncitizens, which prompted Anthropic to disable all access. A tangle of explanations behind this directive has been reported, including the risk of “jailbreak” and access by foreign adversaries. The government later permitted Anthropic to restore some users’ access to a version of Mythos, though negotiations are still underway about Fable 5.

Over the past decade, the US government has used export controls to deal crippling blows to Chinese technology champions. The action against Anthropic upended this logic by turning this policy instrument against American companies, purportedly to exert the government's grip over increasingly slippery AI models. The challenges of regulating AI at the frontier have now reportedly moved the government to ask Anthropic’s chief competitor, OpenAI, to limit the users for its own next model.