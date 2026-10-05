Stagnant growth: Economic stress shreds Chinese social fabric

In March, a man drove a heavy construction vehicle through an outdoor market in a Beijing suburb, reportedly killing several people. In June, a small aircraft crashed into a prominent capital office building, killing the pilot and injuring 13 others in a suspected suicide. Last month, a man was arrested in Guangzhou for allegedly slashing the faces of multiple women in a busy shopping district.

Such incidents remain relatively rare and heavily censored, making motives difficult to discern. But in a country where venting publicly at government policies is dangerous, ordinary citizens are instead taking their anger and helplessness out on one another.

Intensely focused on competing with the US, Beijing is pouring enormous resources into advanced manufacturing and technology to drive future growth. During a White House summit last week, President Xi Jinping spoke confidently, asserting China was breaking new ground in its modernisation drive.

However, much of the broader economy remains weak. Unemployment is high, wages are stagnating, and households reeling from the prolonged collapse of the real estate market are sharply cutting back on spending. The government, this year, set its lowest growth target since 1991.

The impulse to find someone to blame is starkly evident in the viral online doxxing phenomenon called ba, or "to strip". In these digital campaigns, which have intensified in recent months, posses of sleuths comb through the backgrounds of high achievers, stripping them down in an aggressive hunt for evidence that family connections, fraud, or favouritism paved their way.