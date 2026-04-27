Squandered influence: The political malpractice of Musk in spotlight

Why, then, has the Bill garnered so much attention? In part because it’s a familiar priority of conservative activists, and in part because of Donald Trump’s eagerness to suggest that American elections aren’t on the level.

But the Bill’s prominence also owes a great debt to Elon Musk. After the unwinding of his Department of Government Efficiency and his brief third-party flirtation, the SAVE America Act became the billionaire’s most notable political priority, at least judging by the attention he’s devoted to it on social media. And like DOGE’s failure to move the spending needle, the voter-identification debate is a study in squandered influence, with the world’s most successful businessman engaging in politics in a profoundly ineffective way.

At this phase of the second Trump administration, Trump himself is primarily to blame for his escalating problems. But when the history of Trump 2.0 is written, Musk’s political malpractice will loom large because at the outset of the administration, no figure in the inner circle was so well positioned to play a shaping role.