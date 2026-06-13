Sports diplomacy: World Cup could be Trump’s own-goal

This is all part of what is known as "football diplomacy". Beyond the trophies, governments invest in football to "win" off the pitch, too, fostering better relations, courting investment and earning global prestige. There is no question the US could use a boost like this after months of Trump's polarising leadership.

But there is a crucial difference between soft power and spectacle. Early signs suggest the 2026 World Cup will offer more of the latter for Trump's America – an event that highlights power (not the soft kind), exclusion and vested interests.