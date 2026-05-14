Spirited reforms: Closing the bottle, opening the debate

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s decision to shut Tasmac shops near schools, temples, and transport hubs marks the strongest anti-liquor intervention in decades. The symbolism is clear: public spaces should not normalise addiction. The shutdown of 717 Tasmac liquor outlets located within 500 metres of schools, colleges, temples, and principal bus terminals led to the closure of almost 15% of retail liquor in the State. Indeed, a politically symbolic, socially desirable and fiscally significant step.

It is the most aggressive anti-liquor measure since governments had tried to phase out closures. The importance does not lie solely in the number of businesses closed but in their geographical locations. Of those 717 outlets, 276 were located in closer proximity to places of worship, 186 were near schools, and 255 were around transport hubs. The closures redraw the moral contours of public space, signalling that addiction must not be normalised as part of quotidian civic life.