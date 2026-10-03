Space sleep: What space travel reveals about our body clocks

Sleep is thought to be controlled by two interacting biological systems. One is the circadian clock, which helps determine when the brain expects sleep and wakefulness. The other is sleep pressure, which builds the longer we remain awake and dissipates while we sleep. Usually, these systems work together. But jet lag, shift work and spaceflight can pull them apart.

An astronaut may be exhausted after many hours awake but still struggle to sleep because their circadian system is signalling it is daytime. Feeling tired and being biologically ready to sleep are not always the same thing.

Research has shown that carefully guiding astronaut schedules around exercise, meals, tailored lighting and work can help offset some effects of sleep loss and circadian disruption. But giving astronauts time to sleep does not necessarily mean they will sleep. They have traditionally been given around eight and a half hours of sleep opportunity each day, but research suggests they often obtain only six to six and a half hours.