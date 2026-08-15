Space secret:Telescope spots two black holes on the cusp of merging

It’s the first time scientists have found evidence of a young galaxy that hosts a trio of active supermassive black holes, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Two of them are so close together that they appear to be on the verge of merging.



Virtually all the massive galaxies astronomers have studied have black holes at their centres, said lead author Hannah Ubler of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. Some pairs and triplets have been observed in nearby galaxies, but never a triplet so far from Earth. Their distance, more than 12.5 billion light-years away, dates them to within roughly 1 billion years of the big bang.



The snapshot of two black holes before they combine provides evidence that black holes have been growing, consuming stars and gases and shaping galaxies since the universe began.



“The assumption has always been that these black holes started to grow in the early universe,” Ubler said. Now we are seeing them in action.



Such a discovery wasn’t possible until about four years ago, when the powerful James Webb Space Telescope began capturing images of cosmic light that has been traveling from the outer reaches of the universe for over 13 billion years.



Its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, didn’t have Webb’s sensitivity or its ability to analyse light signals, said Steven Finkelstein, an astronomer at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the research. At Hubble’s resolution, this galaxy would be just a few pixels in an image — too small to make out the contours of its three resident black holes.