Our view of the night sky could fundamentally change. Each satellite would be 75 metres wide and, in the early evening, brighter than any star. With a million in orbit, hundreds of Starmind satellites could be above the horizon wherever you are.

Orbital clutter also brings real risks. Satellites travel at roughly seven kilometres per second. Collisions can produce clouds of debris, triggering further collisions. The nightmare scenario is Kessler Syndrome: a runaway cascade of debris and collisions that renders low Earth orbit unusable.

SpaceX is aware of collision risks and already manoeuvres Starlink satellites away from potential collisions. But such manoeuvres require functioning satellites, and some will inevitably fail. Uncontrolled satellites would pose a real danger.

The Federal Communications Commission has been a key regulator of US satellites, overseeing radio frequencies used for communications, end-of-life disposal and environmental impacts.

Under the Trump administration, however, the commission has adopted a looser approach. Its Starmind decision reflects this, stating it “will not require further environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act […] for SpaceX’s Starmind system”.

Some of the commission’s statements are bizarre. It claims the project “promises to bring the human race closer to a Kardashev II civilisation – one that can harness the full power of the sun”.

This is science-fiction silliness. A Kardashev II civilisation would require many trillions of square kilometres of technology in orbit around the Sun. Starmind is no stepping stone to a vast “Dyson sphere”, a hypothetical megastructure that would surround the Sun and capture its energy.

Data centres are unpopular on Earth partly because they consume precious resources, including water for cooling. Cooling in space is harder. In a vacuum, heat can only be radiated away; as vacuum flasks demonstrate, this can be a slow process.