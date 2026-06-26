Space race: Global powers lock horns over Moon

The all-male crew – Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and US astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio and Randy Bresnik – will launch into lower Earth orbit next year for a two-week mission to test lunar landers. This will build on the work of the Artemis II astronauts and the Artemis IV mission planned for 2028, which will see humans return to the Moon’s surface for the first time in 56 years.

Amid all of these headlines out of the US, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact it isn’t the only major actor in space. While the US might be leading the current space race, other countries are close behind. The race to the Moon and beyond is accelerating. Some say it’s for the benefit of all humanity. But is it really? In this seven-part series, we explore what our future in space will look like, how we might travel and survive out there, and what’s needed to stop a catastrophe from happening.