Space mystery: Astronomers spot echo of hidden cosmic blast

In new research accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists report what may be the clearest example yet of such a hidden event: the radio afterglow of a powerful gamma-ray burst whose original explosion went unnoticed.

Another possible explanation remains — a rare event in which a star is torn apart by an intermediate-mass black hole, a long-hypothesised but elusive class of black holes. Either way, the observation captures the aftermath of one of the most extreme events the cosmos can produce.

Gamma-ray bursts are brief but extremely energetic jets of radiation. In seconds, they can release as much energy as the Sun will emit over its entire lifetime, usually when massive stars collapse and form black holes.