Sovereignty denied: Trading Cuba’s freedom for a deal

Cuba is currently descending into periodic darkness. Dwindling oil reserves, exacerbated by a de facto US oil blockade following the capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, have forced the Castro family to the bargaining table. Yet, despite the regime's desperate position, the White House has largely sidelined meaningful political change. Reports suggest a strategy that hinges on the regime remaining intact. The administration is reportedly seeking the removal of President Miguel Díaz-Canel — an unpopular figurehead — as a primary condition for economic progress.

This is not a substantive political opening. It is a tactical reshuffling that would allow the Castro family and the Cuban military to consolidate power in exchange for compliance. Such a deal would crush the aspirations of Cubans at home and in exile who seek the democratic rights that were the supposed raison d'être of the 1959 revolution.