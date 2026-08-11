Socialists are winning because they listen to people

Black civil rights organisations, in particular, have long worked hard to organise for the Democratic Party. They don’t just march to the polls. They cultivate voters, translate national platforms into local messaging and train candidates and staffers. The party’s electoral workhorses have been the Black women who keep the lights on in churches, drive the vans, canvass the communities, turn out the rallies and reliably deliver on Election Day. Black organisers in the South expected a Democratic cavalry after the Voting Rights Act was gutted by the Supreme Court. Instead, they feel abandoned. They look at conservative groups like Heritage Action and Turning Point USA and wonder what they could do with that kind of support.

The percentage of workers who are in a union is also at a record low. Even if Democrats find a winning, centrist message to bring back working-class voters and energise the South, the churches, schools, union halls, and volunteer societies that do the hard work of turning out the vote are under attack. Political strategist Atima Omara says there simply isn’t enough funding for grassroots organisers “to continue to do the necessary work to meet the moment.”

The candidates shaking up the Democratic Party are trying to fill the gaps these groups no longer can. They are going into neighbourhoods that traditional canvassing writes off because people aren’t registered to vote or they’re registered for the other team. They are merging old-school community relationship building with the best of digital data strategies, like microtargeting voters. When they talk about policy, they don’t just focus on blaming Donald Trump for every problem; they talk about issues that their potential constituencies tell them are important. In short, the latest crop of progressive candidates are campaigning like organisers. In doing so, they’re revealing weaknesses in the Democratic machine that have existed since Barack Obama ran for president — the first time.

Starting in the mid-2000s, the Democratic Party adopted a position that retail politics was due for an internet upgrade. Turning up for church hall meetings was well and fine. But haven’t you heard that Americans are bowling alone? Better to email. Phone banking turned into text-a-thons, where volunteers sent millions of text messages to cellphones we had not yet learned to ignore. Canvassing was fine. But the future was turning every voter into an influencer with a customised donation link he or she would text to friends and family. By the time he became President Obama, the onetime organiser was the face of the Democratic Party’s tech-forward 21st-century electoral apparatus.