Social shifts: The choice is not babies or iPhones

The plummeting birthrate is an arresting metric, and often seems like a stand-in for society’s ills. Nearly 710,000 fewer babies were born in the United States in 2025 than in 2007, and even fewer are predicted for 2026. Increases in women’s education, the high cost of child care and even narcissism have been named as contributing factors, but nothing yet has — or perhaps can — fully explain the decline.

It’s tempting to hunt for an archcause to explain it all — if a single culprit can be identified, perhaps a single solution can be too. But in the search for a magic bullet, we risk ignoring less obvious but more viable solutions. Or oversimplifying the problem to the point that we overlook the more nuanced factors at play.