Social media, early hair loss drive young adults towards hair transplants; experts urge caution

Experts, however, cautioned that a desire for a sharper or "perfect" hairline does not necessarily make a young person a suitable candidate for transplantation, stressing the need to establish the cause and likely progression of hair loss before considering surgery.

Dr Neetu Bhari, Professor in the Dermatology department at AIIMS, Delhi, noted that younger people are increasingly becoming conscious of even minor changes in their hairline, partly due to the constant comparison fostered by social media.

"Hair loss at a young age needs to be approached as a medical concern first and a cosmetic concern later," she said.