Social-media age bans won’t make children safer—but this will

I worked at Facebook for 15 years before becoming a whistleblower. I was in the rooms where smart people built and marketed the features that encourage compulsive use infinite scroll, autoplay, algorithmic feeds. These design choices were made deliberately, with the goal of maximizing profit above all else.

Fortunately, the world is waking up to the harms caused by social media, especially to young people. In early July, an independent panel presented its final report on how the European Union can keep children safe online to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with a legislative proposal expected after the summer.

While several EU countries plan to adopt a blanket age ban, the report advocates banning the toxic design features directly a strategy that both scientific consensus and public opinion support. If governments really want to keep kids safe, they must require social-media platforms to prove their safety as is already required of food companies and car manufacturers to gain access to the teenage market.

The blanket-ban approach treats addictive social media as inevitable. It isn’t. It is the product of years of corporate lobbying and governments’ reluctance to regulate. Equally important, such an approach is ineffective. Australia pioneered the world’s first social-media ban for minors when it barred users under 16 from holding accounts last December. In March, the eSafety Commissioner’s compliance report found major enforcement gaps and no reduction in cyberbullying or image-based abuse reports. In April, more than half of 12- to 15-year-olds still had active accounts.