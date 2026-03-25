Social justice argument: States true engines of social reforms

Pioneering inclusionary reform

Long before Independence, pioneering affirmative action and inclusionary reforms were introduced by princely states and provincial governments. These were not mandates from a central authority but responses to regional social movements:

Kolhapur (1902): Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj introduced reservations in public employment for non-Brahmin and backward communities — one of the earliest such measures globally.

Mysore (1918–1921): Following the Miller Committee recommendations, reservations were institutionalised to break entrenched upper-caste administrative monopolies.

Madras Presidency (1921): The Justice Party’s Communal Government Orders formalised proportional representation in public services and education.

Travancore (1936): The Temple Entry Proclamation abolished caste-based exclusion from Hindu temples decades before national legislation followed suit.

These reforms were not imposed by a distant Centre. They arose from regional mobilisation, local social movements, and sub-national governments responding to lived realities.

In contrast, the Union often lagged behind — sometimes by decades. Although Article 16(4) of the Constitution permitted reservations for socially and educationally backward classes, OBC reservations in Union services were implemented only in 1992 following the Mandal reforms. Likewise, despite Article 15(4) being inserted in 1951, OBC reservations in Union educational institutions were introduced only in 2007. The Kaka Kalelkar Commission’s recommendations (1955) on OBC reservations were shelved, and the Mandal Commission’s report (1980) remained unimplemented for nearly a decade. Only when socially progressive States reshaped national politics did the Union finally act.

The historical pattern is clear: the States pioneered social reform; the Union was often a reluctant follower.