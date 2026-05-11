Smart supremacy: Why China is so much less scared of AI

In China, surveillance technology and AI surround our everyday lives. It’s built into the way we order food delivered to us from online apps; almost nobody I know here in Shanghai buys groceries at a grocery store, so we rely on AI-powered technologies to keep us fed. It’s visible in the infrastructure we use to go to work and school, from trains using facial recognition in lieu of physical tickets to self-driving taxis. China’s technological system offers unparalleled convenience, and AI is such a huge part of it.

Many American leaders believe America cannot overcome its adversary, China, unless it beats the country in the AI race. Every new chip that President Trump approves for sale to China, every visit by the Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to Shanghai, and every Chinese AI breakthrough strikes terror into the hearts of China hawks. Hardware, rare-earth metals, revamped power grids and human talent could all dictate which side ends up creating the first superintelligence. The upcoming summit between Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, may lead to a few policy changes, but this belief is more fixed.

The reality is that China and the United States are racing in different directions because the two countries conceptualise AI very differently. Americans want to create the most powerful technology humans have ever known. In the quest for superintelligence, the American government is encouraging private firms to move full speed ahead, regulation be damned. Under the very tightest regulation, by contrast, the Chinese want to make A.I. more practical and embedded in society, more carefully selecting how it’s deployed and used by its population. If the Chinese achieve their AI goals, they may take a lead in the larger geopolitical contest between the two nations.