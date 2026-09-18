Slowdown feasibility: Rare AI consensus meets hard reality

Yet obstacles including domestic and global competition, profit motivations, and pushback from President Donald Trump stand in the way of a coordinated effort to pace AI’s development. Still, this moment could force the industry to wrestle with a reframing of what constitutes success, according to Nick Reese, former director of emerging technology policy at the Department of Homeland Security and an adjunct professor at New York University.

Reese suggested considering success in AI the same way society views commercial airline operations — on time and without crashes over extended periods. While society displays zero tolerance for commercial airline crashes, significant AI failures are routinely tolerated.