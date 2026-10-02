Slippery slop: Dangers of AI titans policing themselves

The government’s role? To issue an antitrust exemption allowing the companies to coordinate on slowing down model development and try to persuade China to adopt a similar approach. And on Tuesday, President Trump sat flanked by top AI executives after a private lunch at the White House and promised, “tremendous self-regulation.”

AI may differ from products developed during the internet boom, but some parallels are emerging. Starting around 2018, Meta began self-governance initiatives to introduce some oversight of its behaviour. In practice, these measures seemed more intended to forestall government scrutiny. Almost a decade on, jury trials have revealed that Meta was concealing evidence that its products seriously harmed kids and teens.

Implicit in the idea of AI self-regulation is that America is incapable of managing risk through our democratic government. But historically we have done just that, successfully building and regulating powerful new technologies, from railroads to nuclear energy. We can bring AI companies in line with the public interest and deter dangerous behaviour.

First, policymakers should look to laws already on the books, not to the online manifestoes and blog posts written by tech chief executives, for guidance. Much of the commentary from the executives suggests they currently operate in a legal vacuum. In fact, their business practices — including how they develop and deploy their technologies — are already subject to longstanding laws.