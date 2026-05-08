Slippery oil: If OPEC falls apart, it’ll cost us all

But Trump did not cause the breakup, and the White House’s celebrations may prove premature. For the moment, the UAE’s exit changes little. Over time, a weaker OPEC may mean not lower prices but greater volatility — more violent swings that households and businesses will struggle to absorb. Oil prices are poised to surge in the coming weeks as global inventories run dry. Washington should seize this moment to reduce America’s exposure to boom-and-bust oil price cycles that are primed to worsen.

Over the past decade, OPEC and a Russian-led bloc of other producers have restrained their oil output to prop up Brent crude prices, which, save for a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic, have hovered between $65 and $80 per barrel, occasionally spiking. Helped by that price floor, US oil output has surged by around five million barrels per day, a more than 50% increase. By contrast, when OPEC chose not to cut production in 2014, oil prices collapsed, and so did US investment in extracting its own petroleum. US producers know that if OPEC didn’t exist to stabilise prices, someone would have to invent it.