Sharp, sour, acidic : The China gambit: From Nixon to Trump

When Richard Nixon went to Beijing in 1972, it was a gamble. He was betting that a diplomatic opening with the communist government, and downgrading relations with Taiwan, which claimed to be the rightful ruler of China, would serve American interests.

Successive visits to China by US presidents have built on that idea. And for their part, Chinese leaders have viewed the summits as a way to defuse tensions, convey their core interests and offer hope of stronger ties.