Shagbaor Hycent Amool
Climate change is a global reality, but people often encounter it through different local realities. For some, it enters everyday life through social media feeds, news reports, scientific findings and public discussion. For others, it is through water scarcity, food insecurity, floods, heatwaves, wildfires or the loss of a home or a loved one.
Constant reports of climate impacts can leave people worn out. In a survey of 10,000 young people in 10 countries, more than half said they felt powerless and helpless about climate change. About four in 10 people say they sometimes or often avoid the news.
Communicators have assumed part of the problem is distance: that climate change feels far away. But a 2023 research review found most people already see it as current and close to home. The bigger gap may be in how we understand other people's experiences of it. That is why climate communication needs to connect with the realities people live.
Delegates are in Antalya, Turkey, for the COP31 summit. Up for discussion are climate finance, a just energy transition and adaptation. But what can feel sidelined in these discussions are climate change's impacts on people's lives.
People meet climate change from different starting points: by living through it, by learning about it and by relating it to a hardship of their own. I call these "paradigms of climate change experience." They describe people who accept the evidence. They do not try to explain why some people reject it.
In late June 2021, a heatwave struck British Columbia. The town of Lytton recorded 49.6°C, Canada's highest temperature on record. Scientists found the heatwave would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.
The BC Coroners Service linked 619 deaths to the heat. Most were older people, and many lived alone.
For affected families, the meaning goes beyond statistics. It touches health, safety, income and the people they lost.
Such experiences can change how people see climate change. After the 2013-14 floods in the United Kingdom, those affected were more likely to see climate change as a personal threat.
People can imagine how serious a heatwave is without living through one. They can understand the danger of rising seas without living on a low-lying island.
In November 2021, Tuvalu's then-foreign minister, Simon Kofe, recorded his address to the COP26 climate conference while standing knee-deep in seawater, on land he said had once been dry. His presentation brought a small island state's reality to audiences who would never otherwise experience it.
People who understand climate change mainly by learning about it are not necessarily less concerned. Many might develop strong commitments through evidence and a sense of responsibility, without first suffering personally.
Someone may never have faced a heatwave but still know what it means to lose a loved one. Someone with no experience of rising seas may still know what it is to be forced from their homes.
The point is that people can recognise a shared human consequence without claiming an identical experience.
The author is a PhD candidate in Engineering, University of Northern British Columbia