Constant reports of climate impacts can leave people worn out. In a survey of 10,000 young people in 10 countries, more than half said they felt powerless and helpless about climate change. About four in 10 people say they sometimes or often avoid the news.

Communicators have assumed part of the problem is distance: that climate change feels far away. But a 2023 research review found most people already see it as current and close to home. The bigger gap may be in how we understand other people's experiences of it. That is why climate communication needs to connect with the realities people live.

Delegates are in Antalya, Turkey, for the COP31 summit. Up for discussion are climate finance, a just energy transition and adaptation. But what can feel sidelined in these discussions are climate change's impacts on people's lives.