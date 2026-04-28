Shared concern: To save democracy, fight inequality

The prevailing economic model has eroded stable employment, weakened labour protections, and privatised core public services, leaving large segments of society exposed and vulnerable. For many, this has meant precarious work, rising living costs, and diminished prospects. The result has been not just economic hardship, but also a profound sense of abandonment and resentment.

This economic discontent has had far-reaching political consequences. When liberal democracy fails to provide material well-being, social protections, and a sense of fairness, anti-democratic forces, particularly on the far right, channel popular frustration and anger toward migrants, minorities, and imagined enemies. At the same time, authoritarian movements present themselves as vehicles for advancing economic agendas that no longer rely on workers’ consent, but on coercion.

At the heart of this failing model lies the powerful myth that markets are neutral arbiters of merit, rewarding individuals according to effort and talent. Inequality is treated not as a problem but as a driver of efficiency and innovation. Yet as income and wealth disparities widen and opportunities narrow, the narrative begins to unravel, with people increasingly questioning how economic rewards are divided and losing confidence in the fairness of the rules of the game.