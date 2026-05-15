Shakira, Madonna, BTS -- Iconic trio who’ll redefine halftime

The World Cup final, which is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, is already a quadrennial spectacle that in 2022 drew more than 500 million live viewers. But the introduction of a musical performance could attract even more casual spectators.

The artists have a wide catalogue to choose from for the anticipated performance. Madonna has won seven Grammy Awards, while Shakira has won four. Additionally, BTS became the first K-pop group to receive a Grammy nomination.

Madonna headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, and Shakira shared the Super Bowl stage with Jennifer Lopez in 2020. The artists for the World Cup halftime show were selected by Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, who shared the lineup in a video on social media that featured characters from Sesame Street and the Muppets. “It’s a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are,” Martin explained to Elmo.