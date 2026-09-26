Shaded diplomacy: When Nepal’s rapper-turned-premier addressed UN in shades

Shah, 36, known across his country simply as Balen, rarely appears in public without them.

He was in New York partly to urge the international community to help fund the recovery of less-developed nations disproportionately affected by climate-linked disasters. “Climate change does not recognise borders,” he told the General Assembly, describing last month’s deadly glacial floods in Nepal as “a warning to the world”.

While speaking, Shah paired his shades with other elements of his customary uniform: a black suit and a traditional Nepalese hat.