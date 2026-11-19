Huang and his allies have mounted a campaign over the past week to return him to the top of the company he started more than three decades ago at a Denny’s in Silicon Valley.

But in a call with Wall Street analysts Tuesday, Harvey C. Jones, the chair of the company’s board, made clear that Huang is not welcome.

Jones said that Huang voluntarily resigned last week after reports of a relationship with a company customer and an employee, which Jones described as “personal behaviour inconsistent with its code of conduct, standards and cultural norms.”

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said.

Huang, who turned Nvidia into the dominant producer of artificial intelligence chips, resigned following revelations he had two affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman who US intelligence services determined was feeding information to Beijing.