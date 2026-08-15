Setting too low a bar

With that, the immediate issue in question has thus been by and large satisfactorily resolved. However, the larger troubling question about the functioning of statutory and regulatory institutions in the country in the recent times continues to linger.

There has been persistent and valid criticism about the erosion of their autonomy and their degeneration into becoming the cat’s paw of the political dispensation. Like in the present instance, institutions have frequently been brazen in being partisan and openly undermined the institutional integrity. It was a systemic failure where none could question, criticise, or hold these authorities accountable. Nor could the judiciary stem the rot. The less said about the role of mainstream media as a watchdog the better. Of course, there have been honourable exceptions in both.