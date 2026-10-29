Serbian Students, Victorious and Leaderless, Go After the Media

The editor-in-chief of an incendiary tabloid notorious for smearing Vucic’s critics had his offices invaded by protesters demanding that he, too, apologize. He refused and called the police.



Whether frightened into contrition or clinging to defiance, servants of Serbia’s routed political establishment, particularly in the media, are reviewing their allegiances as their triumphant opponents veer between calls for calm and demands for vengeance.



“Please, do not resort to any form of violence,” pleaded Ilija Srdanovic, a cardiologist who led the slate of victorious anti-Vucic candidates selected by student protesters for the Sunday election. “We must remain dignified until the very end,” he added, noting that while his camp had clearly won, the final official results were not out yet.



But Srdanovic was just the first candidate on the winning slate, called Student List-Students Win, not the overall leader of the newly formed political bloc, and he has no authority to dictate how its members and their supporters behave.



The Student List has diverse, sometimes contradictory views. Its candidates, nearly all political novices from academia, sports and other professions, range from pro-European liberals who want to get Serbia into the European Union and impose sanctions on Russia to Kremlin-friendly nationalists who are hostile to the European bloc.



It has no single leader, and it has not yet designated who from its ranks will become prime minister when the new parliament convenes sometime next month. Thanks to the hefty majority of at least 140 seats it won in Serbia’s 250-member parliament, the Student List will be able to appoint a government of its choice, but what shape that will take is far from clear.



Throughout nearly two years of street demonstrations, student protesters in the vanguard of the movement that has toppled Vucic deliberately avoided establishing clear leadership, fearing that doing so would allow the authorities to undermine their cause by making targeted arrests.



Students in the movement, who make decisions in closed-door meetings they call “plenums,” on Tuesday asked candidates who won seats Sunday “not to give any statements, written or spoken, on the street or anywhere else, on any subject, to the tabloids and pro-government television stations.”



“Until yesterday, these people were publishing articles saying that we were Ustashe and terrorists, and now they are switching sides,” students said in a message to candidates, referring to the World War II-era Croatian fascists.



On Monday evening, defying Srdanovic’s calls for calm, a mob made up mostly of young men barged into the offices of Informer, an incendiary newspaper and television station. Before the election, Informer routinely denounced Vucic’s rivals as traitors and specialized in releasing wildly exaggerated or fabricated stories about them, often salacious.



Confronting Informer’s owner and editor-in-chief, Dragan Vucicevic, in its offices in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, one protester shouted: “Come here and say it: ‘I am a dummy, and I apologize to the people of Serbia.’” Others screamed vulgar abuse.



Responding to the incident Tuesday, Vucic — who resigned as president before the election, hoping voters would make him prime minister — issued an ominous warning.



“If they decide to continue terrorizing people who think differently — assaulting them, beating them, smashing things and everything else — and the state authorities do nothing, we will be forced to organize ourselves,” he said. Vucic has been accused by his opponents of having close ties to gangsters, and in the past he has often mobilized Serbia’s notoriously violent soccer hooligans to defend his political camp’s interests.



The attack on Informer followed a call for action against the media group by Dijana Hrka, a mother who became the face of the protest movement against Vucic last year, when she began a hunger strike outside parliament. She was demanding justice for 16 people, including her 27-year-old-son, who were killed when a concrete canopy fell from a newly renovated train station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024.



That disaster, which many Serbs blamed on government corruption, set off the nationwide protests that continued until the election. Informer turned its fire on Hrka after she began her hunger strike, referring to her son and the others killed as “so-called victims” and suggesting that the tragedy had somehow been staged by the opposition to whip up anger against Vucic.



To opponents of Vucic, Informer is a symbol of the vicious mendacity and authoritarianism of the previous order, which controlled nearly all major media outlets and made it difficult for even moderately critical voices to get a fair hearing.