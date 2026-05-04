Serbian bird-watchers crowdfund to save vital woodland

The 5-acre (2-hectare) piece of land, dubbed the Nightingale’s Forest, is a rare patch of thick greenery in the flat, farming region of Serbia. The Balkan country’s Bird Protection and Study Society bought the land last year through crowdfunding to preserve the forest and set an example in environmental protection.

“This woodland was privately owned, and we saw it was put up for sale,” society representative Uros Stojiljkovic told The Associated Press, adding that the trees probably would have been cut down if someone else had bought the land.

“The value of timber was higher than its (land) price,” Stojiljkovic said. “We protected it this way.”