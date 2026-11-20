CHENNAI: V Senthil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Tamil Nadu, was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service-2025 by Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.
The medal was presented to him in the presence of the NIA Director General during an anti-terror conference held at DRDO Bhawan.
Senthil Kumar has investigated several terror-related cases, including the sensational Coimbatore Sasikumar murder case, which recently resulted in a conviction, across the country.
The two-day conference is being attended by Directors General of Police of various States, senior police officers and representatives of Central Armed Police Forces from across the country.