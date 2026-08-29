Secret mission: CIA chief’s stark warning to Russia on Ukraine war

For much of last year, Trump and key advisers held the view that a Russian victory was inevitable given its larger population and nuclear arsenal. However, Russian forces have suffered massive casualties, and battlefield gains have stalled. It remains unclear whether Ratcliffe’s message signals any shift in US policy toward Russia or Ukraine.

The visit represents the Trump administration’s latest effort to revive stalled negotiations. It has become increasingly clear that Ukraine will not abandon its fight in the east, despite reduced US military assistance. Presenting a grim picture of Russia’s military and economic outlook, Ratcliffe told Bortnikov it was time for Moscow to engage in serious peace talks.

Since returning to office, Trump has scaled back military support to Kyiv, forcing Ukraine to rely more heavily on European allies. However, the CIA has maintained its close intelligence partnership with Ukraine, established over a decade ago.