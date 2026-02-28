Seafood trade: India’s dual-track strategy for dominance

Following the court’s February 20, 2026, decision striking down President Donald Trump’s earlier Reciprocal Tariffs, which had ranged from about 25% to 50% for India, the administration pivoted to a new authority. A 10% temporary import surcharge was imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. It took effect on February 24, 2026, for 150 days, though Trump has signalled a possible increase to 15%.

In the short run (three to six months), exporters are expected to move shipments held in customs-bonded warehouses into the US market. A surge in orders as pricing becomes competitive again — about $6.25 a pound for wholesale shrimp — is also likely. In the longer run (one year or more), India is expected to shift from raw frozen products to value-added items such as breaded or butterflied shrimp. Lower tariffs make these higher-margin products more viable, potentially raising export value even if volumes remain steady.