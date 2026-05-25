Scrambling for peace: A Hong Kong island tradition

The festival highlight is the “bun-scrambling” competition around midnight, where participants climb a tower covered with plastic buns.

They have to collect buns, which carry different scores depending on their locations, within a time limit. The one who earns the highest total score wins. The participant who gets the greatest number of buns in the time allotted receives the “Full Pockets of Lucky Buns” award.

The race was suspended for decades after the Bun Towers collapsed in 1978, injuring dozens of people. The tradition resumed in 2005.

According to Hong Kong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, legends say Cheung Chau was once devastated by a plague. Residents invited monks and Taoist priests to set up a sacrificial altar near a temple to pray to deities.