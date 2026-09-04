SCO at 25: Coexistence over consensus

The SCO itself embodies this tension. China seeks a greater role for emerging economies, Russia advocates a more autonomous international system, India emphasises strategic autonomy, while Central Asian states seek sovereignty, stability and room for manoeuvre. There is no single SCO worldview, and perhaps there does not need to be. Its durability has depended on managing diversity rather than eliminating it. China and Russia remain the two most influential powers within the organisation, but the SCO cannot be reduced to a Sino-Russian project. Their strategic partnership has deepened, yet their interests are not identical. China’s influence across Eurasia increasingly rests on trade, investment, infrastructure and connectivity, while Russia retains substantial influence through security, energy and longstanding relationships.

Central Asian states engage with both while seeking to diversify their external partnerships. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are therefore not merely the geographical backdrop to competition between larger powers. They have their own priorities and the SCO gives them a platform to engage several major powers simultaneously. India’s position makes this diversity even more significant. New Delhi has strategic differences with China, expanding partnerships with the US, Europe, Japan and Australia, and an enduring relationship with Russia. Its participation in the SCO consequently reflects strategic autonomy rather than alignment with any particular camp.