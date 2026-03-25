Scientists take antimatter on first road trip as they study how to transport ultra-sensitive cargo

The antiprotons are suspended in a vacuum inside a specially designed box and held in place by supercooled magnets.

After easing them from the lab and onto the truck, the scientists are taking the antimatter on a half-hour drive to test how — if at all — the infinitesimal particles can be transported by road without seeping out. If all goes well, the antiprotons will be returned to the lab.

The hard part: Manipulating antimatter, like antiprotons, can be tricky business. As scientists understand the universe today, for every type of particle that exists, there is a corresponding antiparticle, exactly matching the particle but with an opposite charge.