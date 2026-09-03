Scientists hunting dark matter found something strange

What was left was just one event: a particle that slipped into the detector June 16, 2023, and bumped into the nucleus of a xenon atom, exposed by a flash of light and a stream of charge.



The detection has about a 1 in 400 chance of being a fluke, or a confidence level of around 3-sigma, in the units of uncertainty preferred by particle physicists. (A confidence level of 5-sigma is the gold standard to claim a discovery.)



The lone event is intriguing, Gaitskell said, but it’s possible it could be ordinary matter interacting in a way that scientists just don’t understand very well.



Only time — and more data — will tell. The detector has since recorded nearly four times as many events as what was used in the latest study, so the LZ team has a lot more particles to sift through. Two other experiments, in Italy and China, are also hunting for dark matter using liquid xenon detectors.



Gaitskell acknowledged that he did not have enough information to know whether those experiments would be able to shed light on LZ’s mysterious particle. “But it would be my hope,” he said. “That’s how science is supposed to develop.”



In the meantime, the search continues.