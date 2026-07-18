Science of microbes: The world could be overdoing fermentation

What are fermented foods?

They’re defined as any foods or drinks that have been transformed by microbes such as yeast, bacteria and fungi in ways that preserve and infuse them with tangy, savory, fruity or funky flavors, said Robert Hutkins, an emeritus professor of food science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Milk can turn into yogurt and kefir; vegetables become sauerkraut and kimchi; fruit is transformed into vinegar and wine; wheat is fermented into sourdough and beer. Even chocolate and some coffee is fermented, said Maria Marco, a professor of food science at the University of California, Davis.

Are they good for us?

Research on their health effects is limited, Marco said. But some studies suggest that the foods (excluding alcohol) may offer a few benefits. In a trial published in 2021, for instance, researchers split 36 healthy adults into two groups: one that ate a lot of fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi and kombucha and another that ate plenty of fiber-rich foods like legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. After 10 weeks, those in the fermented food group had significantly lower levels of inflammatory markers in their blood and more diverse gut microbes than they did at the start of the study. Those in the fiber group had no changes in those measures.

Other research has found associations between fermented food consumption and less risk of eczema as well as kimchi consumption and lower rates of obesity; yogurt consumption and reduced risks of Type 2 diabetes and weight gain; and sauerkraut consumption and fewer irritable bowel syndrome symptoms.

Not all research has been positive. Some studies have found higher rates of stomach and esophageal cancers in people in East Asia who ate a lot of kimchi and other fermented vegetables, said Suzanne Devkota, director of the Cedars-Sinai Human Microbiome Research Institute. The evidence for the cancer link is weak, though, she said.