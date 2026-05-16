Savage acts: Rape of Palestinians: Silence is deafening

“Israeli forces systematically employ rape and sexual torture to humiliate Palestinian female detainees,” the Euro-Med report stated. It cited a 42-year-old woman who said she had been shackled naked to a table as soldiers forcibly had sex with her over two days while others filmed. She was later shown the photos and told they would be published if she did not cooperate with intelligence.

It is impossible to know how common these assaults are. My reporting is based on conversations with 14 men and women who said they had been assaulted by settlers or security forces. I also spoke to family members, investigators, and officials.

I found these victims through lawyers, human rights groups, and aid workers. In many cases, it was possible to corroborate stories through witnesses or confidants; in others, it was not, perhaps because shame left people reluctant to acknowledge abuse even to loved ones.