Royal superstition: Bad omens: When eclipses give kings a scare

Astrologically speaking, eclipses are said to have effects regardless of who is watching. In astrology, an ancient tradition lacking scientific grounding, eclipses are regarded as powerful and politically significant celestial events. They are traditionally linked to the destiny of rulers – and some astrologers think Donald Trump is no exception.

Astrologers interpret eclipses through horoscopes, celestial maps that place the Sun, Moon and planets within the 12 Zodiac signs. During this eclipse, the Sun and Moon were at the edges of Aquarius, a position astrologers associate with endings and shake-ups.