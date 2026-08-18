Royal succession: Alpine throne opens to women in historic shift

Liechtenstein, a tiny nation of about 40,000 people wedged between Switzerland and Austria in the Alps, took one route: On Saturday, it announced that women would now be able to become the monarch and wield the broad political power of the throne.

The Princely House of Liechtenstein said in a statement that it was shifting from male-only succession to absolute primogeniture, making the future firstborn child of the ruling royal family heir to the throne, regardless of gender.

“With this legislative amendment, we wish to ensure that both the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Princely House are governed by the person best prepared for this task,” said Hereditary Prince Alois, the country’s de facto leader. The sons and daughters of the reigning royal “are familiarised from their youth with the unique characteristics of the Principality and the Princely House,” and will “in principle” be best suited for the ruling role, he said.