Chatbots are inhumanely patient. They don’t get angry and generally match a user’s emotional intensity. Many users experience them as empathetic—even more so than human physicians, according to one recent study. However, these features come with downsides. When anxious people discuss the same problems with loved ones, they eventually meet frustration. That exasperation often prompts them to seek professional help. Chatbots do not get frustrated. They listen patiently, always. Rather than being encouraged to seek actual therapy, a user returns again and again for the same validation, leaving the underlying problem unaddressed.

In clinical settings, we have seen patients arrive with delusional beliefs—that they are being watched or have a unique mission—that grew more rigid after hours of chatbot conversations. Chatbots often mirror the patient’s language, treating the belief as a plausible premise rather than a perspective to gently challenge. In extreme cases, this leads to psychiatric destabilisation. More often, the effect is quieter, resulting in patterns of reassurance-seeking and rumination.