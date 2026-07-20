Risk and reward: China’s AI play is different from America’s

This decision should make us a little more confident that Beijing’s overall approach is sincere. It suggests that the Chinese don’t just reject the utopian and dystopian scenarios common in Silicon Valley. They may not even be especially “risk-pilled,” in the sense of worrying about the kinds of perils that today’s AI models might already create — through the power to hack and bring down complex systems, the power to help terrorists create bioweapons, the uncertain risks of rogue AI behavior and more.

American AI companies and the national security state seem to assume that we’re already at a point where you simply can’t let the world use the best AI models without controls and guardrails any more than you’d ship atomic bombs or ICBMs to random homes or private companies. Whereas the Chinese are willing to shrug and push the envelope and let America fret about safety and sovereignty, on the assumption that AI is a normal technology and the safety concerns will get figured out along the way.