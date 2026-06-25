Rights advocate: Qatari and gay pride at the World Cup

"That's why the World Cup is really powerful, because people don't need to hear about who I am — I can just walk, be seen, and that's it," he said. "We don't have to say a word."

Four years ago, when the tournament was held in his home country, Mohamed was already living across the world in San Francisco. It was then that he came out, becoming an exceptionally rare openly gay man from Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal and gender expression is severely restricted.

Now 39, Mohamed is speaking up again for those without a voice. He feels secure enough to walk around with confidence, wearing chunky heeled boots, mascara, and dangling earrings. While he still faces regular backlash and online hate, the global support and kindness he receives help drown out the death threats.