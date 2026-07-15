Right Turn: These ancient creatures were righties before hands evolved

In a study published in Scientific Reports, palaeontologists analysed fossils of Spriggina, a thumb-sized, worm-like organism that crawled the ancient seafloor 550 million years ago during the Ediacaran period.

They discovered that these creature impressions consistently curved to the right, representing the earliest known evidence of behavioural lateralisation, or "handedness," in the animal kingdom.

As soon as you get something that has a left and a right side, as Spriggina does, you start to see evidence of it preferring one side over the other, notes Scott D Evans, a palaeontologist at the American Museum of Natural History and the study's lead author.