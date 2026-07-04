Rhythms of rebellion: How Sudan's music shaped a revolution

Central to those historic protests was music. The massive sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, where demonstrators gathered for weeks to demand civilian rule, effectively transformed into the largest arts festival in Sudan’s history. Recent research based on interviews with protesters and musicians reveals that music was far from a cosmetic accessory to the movement. Instead, it was an integral engine of the revolution that ousted the Omar al-Bashir regime, cultivating decades of anti-government sentiment and forging the resilient social networks that sustained the 2019 uprising.

Music in Sudan has long been intertwined with popular resistance, first against British colonial rulers and later against post-colonial military despots. The patriotic anthems of the 1960s and 1970s famously established the cultural sentiment that Sudan was built by its ordinary citizens, not its autocrats. In response, consecutive authoritarian regimes sought to crush creative expression through strict censorship laws and the systematic intimidation of artists. Public concerts were forced underground, re-emerging as private gigs in domestic spaces that were still regularly raided by the state’s morality monitoring units.